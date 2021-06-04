Beyond Meat names Amazon veteran as CFO

Add details on new appointments

June 4 (Reuters) - Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O on Friday named Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O veteran Phil Hardin as its chief financial officer, replacing Mark Nelson who retired in May.

Hardin, who has spent 15 years at Amazon, has held several roles in finance and most recently was vice president, finance for Amazon advertising. He will join Beyond Meat in July.

Beyond Meat also named Deanna Jurgens as its chief growth officer and Margaret Trask as its chief people officer.

