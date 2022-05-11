US Markets
BYND

Beyond Meat misses quarterly sales estimates

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

Beyond Meat Inc missed estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as the plant-based protein maker wrestled with increased competition in the United States.

Adds details on results

May 11 (Reuters) - Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O missed estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as the plant-based protein maker wrestled with increased competition in the United States.

The plant-based meat space has become more competitive in recent years as more traditional names including Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N, Kellogg Co K.N as well as newbies have entered the fray and are offering big discounts to attract consumers.

Sales to U.S. restaurants and other food-service joints decreased 7.5% in the first quarter ended April 2.

"The decrease in U.S. foodservice channel net revenues was primarily attributable to the discontinuation of distribution at a certain customer, which was included in the year-ago period," the company said.

Net revenue was $109.5 million in the reported quarter, compared with $108.2 million a year earlier. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected $112.3 million.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/PraveenR_P ; +91 867-525-3569;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BYND TSN K

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular