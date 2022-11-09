US Markets
Beyond Meat misses quarterly revenue estimates on slowdown in faux meat demand

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

November 09, 2022 — 04:19 pm EST

Written by Granth Vanaik and Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Beyond Meat BYND.O on Wednesday missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue as consumers trade down to cheaper alternatives from its pricier plant-based meat products in the face of decades-high inflation.

In October, Beyond Meat had cut its full-year revenue forecast saying that it was seeing demand soften due to inflation, specifically in its refrigerated sub-segment, as consumers were looking for cheaper forms of proteins, including animal meat.

The company's net loss widened to $101.7 million, or $1.60 per share, in the third quarter from $54.8 million, or 87 cents, a year earlier.

The plant-based meat maker's net revenue fell to $82.5 million in the quarter from $106.4 million a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected $98.1 million, as per Refinitiv IBES data.

