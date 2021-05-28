Beyond Meat Launches Value 6-pack Of Iconic Beyond Burger In Canada

(RTTNews) - Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND), on Thursday, announced the launch of the first-ever value 6-pack of its Beyond Burger in Canada.

Supermarkets across Canada would now carry the 6-pack of plant-based burger patties with a suggested retail price of C$19.99.

The Beyond Burger is packed with 20 grams of protein derived from simple, plant-based ingredients with 35% less saturated fat than ground beef and is made with no GMOs, soy, gluten or cholesterol.

Heena Verma, Marketing Director, Canada, Beyond Meat, said, "As the weather warms up and Canadians fire up their grills for backyard BBQs, we are excited to launch the Beyond Burger 6-pack nationwide at a more affordable price point, enabling Canadians to Eat What You Love while enjoying the nutritional and environmental benefits of plant-based protein."

In addition, Beyond Meat joined hands with Canadian brewery Collective Arts Brewing to give one lucky fan the chance to win a summer's supply of 6-pack Beyond Burgers and brews through a social media giveaway.

