Beyond Meat Launches Two New Burgers

(RTTNews) - Beyond Meat Monday announced two new versions of its plant-based meat alternatives, which will come in early 2021.

The new Beyond Burgers will include the brand's juiciest patty for the meatiest burger experience even as it delivers strong nutritional wins relative to 80/20 beef with 35% less saturated fat, as well as its most nutritious patty yet with 55% less saturated fat than 80/20 beef.

Both new burgers will boast the same savory taste profile, have lower overall fat and fewer calories than 80/20 beef, and have B vitamins and minerals comparable to the micronutrient profile of beef, the company said.

"I am personally thrilled to introduce this new Beyond Burger platform as it speaks so clearly to what our brand and company stands for," said Ethan Brown, CEO and Founder, Beyond Meat. "Our commitment is to provide consumers with absolutely delicious plant-based meats that are better for people and the planet, no sacrifice required. These new iterations deliver on this promise, and I am immensely proud of our team's ability to make such strong advances in taste, juiciness and nutrition through our Rapid and Relentless Innovation program. Just as you can find different varieties of ground beef, consumers will now have more choice to satisfy their individual nutritional needs and preferences."

