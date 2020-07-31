Beyond Meat Launches New Menu Items at Wawa

Wawa is a chain of convenience stores on the East Coast. Part fuel, part food, this company has grown to more than 850 locations. And starting today, it's offering menu items made with Beyond Breakfast Sausage by Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND).

Beyond Breakfast Sausage will be featured in Wawa's Sizzli breakfast sandwich, and it goes on sale today at 650 locations. The 220 locations in Florida will follow suit starting Aug. 10.

Beyond Breakfast Sausage is also sold at many retail locations for cooking at home. Image source: Beyond Meat.

A new partner to add to a growing list

Besides the Sizzli breakfast sandwich, Wawa customers will be able to customize other menu items to include Beyond Breakfast Sausage, including bowls and burritos. For Wawa, it's an effort to keep pace with shifting consumer demand for plant-based meat alternatives.

This isn't the first time Beyond Meat has announced a large food-service partner for Beyond Breakfast Sausage. Last year, the company partnered with both Dunkin' Brands and privately held Hardee's to offer menu items made with its plant-based sausage. And in March, Starbucks in Canada began offering the Beyond Meat cheddar and egg sandwich at all locations.

In addition to food-service partners, Beyond Meat launched Beyond Breakfast Sausage nationwide in March at retail chains. Consumers cooking at home have their choice between classic and spicy flavors.

For a growth stock like Beyond Meat, investors love to see a constant inflow of new deals to drive top-line growth. Shareholders will get to see how much these deals have boosted the company's results when it reports earnings on Aug. 4.

