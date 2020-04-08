Beyond Meat Is Donating Over 1 Million Plant-Based Burgers to Hospitals, Nonprofits

Pitching in to help provide food for those who need it during the coronavirus pandemic, Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) declared in a Facebook post that it's donating over a million of its plant-based Beyond Burgers to healthcare professionals and many others. The company calls this initiative "Feed a Million+" and says it will distribute the seven-figure burger donation over the next 30 days.

The pledged victuals will be distributed not only by Beyond Meat, but also its partners, via multiple channels. The plant-based meat will end up on the menu at hospitals, community centers, and food banks. Beyond Meat will set up "operational outposts" in previously closed restaurants, which it says will also aid some employees in getting back to work.

Image source: Beyond Meat.

In order to choose which organizations will get the bounty of meat-free burgers, Beyond Meat is relying on input from its friends and brand ambassadors. Additionally, it's asking its customers and employees to suggest places where the Beyond Burgers might do the most good, with those advocated for by large numbers of people selected first. While the heaviest push is in New York and Los Angeles, the food will also appear in many other locations across the country.

Beyond Meat's share value nosedived nearly 30% last month as the coronavirus shut restaurants across America. Its price has since rebounded slightly but remains far below its level before COVID-19. The stock is up almost 4% today as restaurant stocks trade somewhat higher mid-week on the possibility that stay-at-home orders may be relaxed in a few weeks.

