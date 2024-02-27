Beyond Meat, Inc. Q4 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) released Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$155.11 million, or -$2.40 per share. This compares with -$66.87 million, or -$1.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.8% to $73.68 million from $79.94 million last year.

Beyond Meat, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$155.11 Mln. vs. -$66.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$2.40 vs. -$1.05 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.88 -Revenue (Q4): $73.68 Mln vs. $79.94 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.