Beyond Meat, Inc. Q4 Loss Decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) revealed Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$80.37 million, or -$1.27 per share. This compares with -$25.08 million, or -$0.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Beyond Meat, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$80.37 million or -$1.27 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $100.68 million from $101.94 million last year.

Beyond Meat, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$80.37 Mln. vs. -$25.08 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$1.27 vs. -$0.40 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.71 -Revenue (Q4): $100.68 Mln vs. $101.94 Mln last year.

