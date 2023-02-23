Beyond Meat, Inc. Q4 Loss decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) released Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$66.9 million, or -$1.05 per share. This compares with -$80.4 million, or -$1.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 20.7% to $79.9 million from $100.7 million last year.

Beyond Meat, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$66.9 Mln. vs. -$80.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$1.05 vs. -$1.27 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$1.18 -Revenue (Q4): $79.9 Mln vs. $100.7 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.