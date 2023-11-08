Beyond Meat, Inc. Q3 Loss decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) released Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$70.59 million, or -$1.09 per share. This compares with -$101.68 million, or -$1.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.7% to $75.31 million from $82.50 million last year.

Beyond Meat, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$70.59 Mln. vs. -$101.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$1.09 vs. -$1.60 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.85 -Revenue (Q3): $75.31 Mln vs. $82.50 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $330 - $340 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.