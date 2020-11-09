Beyond Meat, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND):

-Earnings: -$19.29 million in Q3 vs. $4.10 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.31 in Q3 vs. $0.06 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Beyond Meat, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$17.52 million or -$0.28 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.05 per share -Revenue: $94.44 million in Q3 vs. $91.96 million in the same period last year.

