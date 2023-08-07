Beyond Meat, Inc. Q2 Loss decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) released Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$53.51 million, or -$0.83 per share. This compares with -$97.13 million, or -$1.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 30.5% to $102.15 million from $147.04 million last year.

Beyond Meat, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$53.51 Mln. vs. -$97.13 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.83 vs. -$1.53 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.86 -Revenue (Q2): $102.15 Mln vs. $147.04 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.