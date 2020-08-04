Beyond Meat, Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND):

-Earnings: -$10.21 million in Q2 vs. -$9.44 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.16 in Q2 vs. -$0.24 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Beyond Meat, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$1.19 million or -$0.02 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.02 per share -Revenue: $113.34 million in Q2 vs. $67.25 million in the same period last year.

