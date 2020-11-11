Beyond Meat, Inc. Just Reported A Surprise Loss: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

It's been a mediocre week for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shareholders, with the stock dropping 15% to US$125 in the week since its latest quarterly results. It was a pretty bad result overall, with revenues coming in 29% lower than the analysts predicted. Statutory earnings correspondingly nosedived, with Beyond Meat reporting a loss of US$0.31 per share, where the analysts were expecting a profit. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:BYND Earnings and Revenue Growth November 11th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Beyond Meat from 19 analysts is for revenues of US$681.4m in 2021 which, if met, would be a sizeable 69% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Beyond Meat forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.65 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$748.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.65 in 2021. So it looks like the analysts have become a bit less optimistic after the latest results announcement, with revenues expected to fall even as the company is supposed to maintain EPS.

It will come as no surprise then, that the consensus price target fell 7.1% to US$122following these changes. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Beyond Meat, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$180 and the most bearish at US$55.00 per share. With such a wide range in price targets, analysts are almost certainly betting on widely divergent outcomes in the underlying business. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 69%, in line with its 75% annual growth over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 3.1% per year. So it's pretty clear that Beyond Meat is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. With that said, earnings are more important to the long-term value of the business. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Beyond Meat going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Beyond Meat you should know about.

