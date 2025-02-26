Beyond Meat, Inc. Q4 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) released Loss for fourth quarter of -$44.86 million

The company's earnings totaled -$44.86 million, or -$0.65 per share. This compares with -$155.11 million, or -$2.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Beyond Meat, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$44.86 million or -$0.65 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.0% to $76.66 million from $73.68 million last year.

Beyond Meat, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$44.86 Mln. vs. -$155.11 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.65 vs. -$2.40 last year. -Revenue: $76.66 Mln vs. $73.68 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.