Beyond Meat, Inc. Q3 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) reported Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$26.6 million, or -$0.41 per share. This compares with -$70.5 million, or -$1.09 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $81.0 million from $75.3 million last year.

Beyond Meat, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$26.6 Mln. vs. -$70.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.41 vs. -$1.09 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $81.0 Mln vs. $75.3 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $320-$330 mln

