Beyond Meat, Inc. Q2 Loss Drops

(RTTNews) - Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) revealed Loss for second quarter of -$33.16 million

The company's earnings totaled -$33.16 million, or -$0.43 per share. This compares with -$34.48 million, or -$0.53 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 19.6% to $74.96 million from $93.19 million last year.

Beyond Meat, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$33.16 Mln. vs. -$34.48 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.43 vs. -$0.53 last year. -Revenue: $74.96 Mln vs. $93.19 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.