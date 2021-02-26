Beyond Meat In Strategic Partnership With McDonald's

(RTTNews) - Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) announced three-year supply deal with burger giant McDonald's Corp. (MCD).

As part of the deal, Beyond Meat will be McDonald's preferred supplier for the patty in the McPlant, a new plant-based burger being tested in select McDonald's markets globally.

Further, Beyond Meat and McDonald's will co-develop other plant-based menu items, like plant-based options for chicken, pork and egg, as part of McDonald's broader McPlant platform.

"Our new McPlant platform is all about giving customers more choices when they visit McDonald's," said Francesca DeBiase, McDonald's Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer. "We're excited to work with Beyond Meat to drive innovation in this space, and entering into this strategic agreement is an important step on our journey to bring delicious, high quality, plant-based menu items to our customers."

"We are proud to enter into this strategic global agreement with McDonald's, an exciting milestone for Beyond Meat, and look forward to serving McDonald's as they bring expanded choice to menus globally," said Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat Founder & CEO.

Beyond Meat also announced a global strategic partnership with Yum! Brands (YUM), the parent company of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, to co-create and offer "craveable and innovative" plant-based protein menu items over the next several years.

