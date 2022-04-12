Beyond Meat Heats Up on Chicken Tenders News. Is BYND Stock a Buy?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) stock pulled back 31.7% to $44.09 per share year-to-date, prolonging the consolidation pattern initiated in July 2021. The company announced today the distribution expansion of Beyond Chicken Tenders to 8,000 new retail outlets. This is a significant development for this leading plant-based meat brand. Following the announcement, investors might be wondering if BYND stock is a buy.

BYND stock declined moderately after the announcement and is down 1.8% on the day. On Apr. 7, Beyond Meat released a similar announcement, with the introduction of the Beyond Burger and Beyond Meatballs at approximately 2,000 stores nationwide. This had a marginal impact on the stock. The development of distribution networks is a key factor in strengthening market positioning. However, BYND’s financials are facing a significant structural change. Rising agricultural commodity prices will continue to shrink already decelerating margins. The war in Ukraine and the sanctions on Russia, a major agricultural producer and exporter, propelled agricultural goods to fresh highs. The soybean market, a vital component of plant-based meat, tightened since the beginning of the war and is close to a 45-year high of around $17 per bushel. This challenge is likely to offset today’s constructive distribution expansion announcement, at least in the near-term.

With rising commodity prices, Beyond Meat’s costs are set to increase and weaken its profitability if costs are not transferred to final customers. Yet, BYND said during the fourth-quarter 2021 earnings presentation that it had to increase trade discounts, indicating rising competition in the plant-based meat market that will make it tough to maintain current gross margins. With a net loss of $80.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, the profitless business is not expected to deliver a profit in the next two years. More worryingly, the company is highly leveraged, posting a net debt of $424 million at the end of 2021 and delivering an expected free cash flow of negative $240 million in 2022.

While today’s announcement is positive for the long-term prospect of the firm, it is not enough to have a material impact on BYND’s equity story. Rising commodity prices, shrinking margins, and a profitless business will continue to weigh on the company’s stock.

