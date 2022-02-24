Beyond Meat forecasts annual revenue below estimates

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O forecast annual revenue below estimates on Thursday, as the plant-based business pioneer wrestles with labor and supply chain disruptions and faces stiff competition in the United States.

The company said it expects revenue of $560 million to $620 million for 2022, compared with estimates of $637.3 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru and Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.