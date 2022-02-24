US Markets
BYND

Beyond Meat forecasts annual revenue below estimates

Contributors
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Hilary Russ Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PATRICK T. FALLON

Beyond Meat Inc forecast annual revenue below estimates on Thursday, as the plant-based business pioneer wrestles with labor and supply chain disruptions and faces stiff competition in the United States.

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O forecast annual revenue below estimates on Thursday, as the plant-based business pioneer wrestles with labor and supply chain disruptions and faces stiff competition in the United States.

The company said it expects revenue of $560 million to $620 million for 2022, compared with estimates of $637.3 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru and Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BYND

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular