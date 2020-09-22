(RTTNews) - Plant-based meat maker, Beyond Meat said its frozen breakfast sausage patties will be made available in additional 5,000 stores including Kroger, Super Target, and Walmart by the end of this month.

Beyond Meat had launched the breakfast sausage patties in March this year. Last week, the company had introduced Beyond Meatballs.

The California-based company has been expanding its retail presence, as restaurants, from which nearly 50% of the company's revenue comes, remain shut during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As demand for plant-based meat continues to rise, Beyond Meat's retail revenue in the June quarter in the U.S. had increased nearly 200%, leading to net revenue growth of 68.5% at $113.34 million.

Beyond Meat, which has a retail presence at about 26,000 outlets across the U.S. was the number one selling brand in frozen plant-based meat, according to the latest 4-week SPINS data ending 8/9/20, the company said.

"Following the initial release of our Beyond Breakfast Sausage Patties at retailers earlier this year, we heard an enthusiastic and overwhelmingly positive response from consumers who asked for increased availability," Chief Growth Officer Chuck Muth said in a statement.

The company shares saw nearly 3-fold growth in the last six months at $148.80, as on Monday.

