Beyond Meat Expands Walmart Partnership, Launches 6-Pack; Stock Up

October 21, 2025 — 10:49 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND), a plant-based meat producer, announced on Tuesday an expanded partnership with Walmart to increase the availability of its products in over 2,000 stores nationwide.

Additionally, Walmart will be among the first national retailers to sell the brand's newest burger in a handy value format with the Beyond Burger 6-Pack.

In light of growing food costs, CEO Ethan Brown said the action will increase accessibility to Beyond's wholesome, plant-based protein products. The new Beyond Burger has only 2 grams of saturated fat from avocado oil, 21 grams of protein, and no cholesterol.

In order to provide customers looking for healthier, plant-based options, Walmart will also carry Beyond Steak Korean BBQ-Style and Beyond Chicken Pieces.

BYND is currently trading at $2.16, up $0.69 or 47.34 percent on the Nasdaq.

