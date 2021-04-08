Markets
BYND

Beyond Meat Expands U.S. Retail Distribution

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) said that it has expanded U.S. retail distribution within multiple national and regional grocery chains. The increased distribution strengthens the company's expansive retail presence at about 28,000 retail outlets across the U.S.

The move comes as part of Beyond Meat's effort to meet consumers' growing demand for delicious, nutritious and sustainable plant-based meat made without GMOs or bioengineered ingredients.

Kroger, Wegmans, Sprouts, Target and other retailers add additional Beyond Meat products to store shelves to expand the brand's existing in-store presence at 5,000 stores across the U.S.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BYND

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular