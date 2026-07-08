Beyond Meat Expands Steak Filet Reach as Turnaround Efforts Continue

Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND is expanding the retail availability of Beyond Steak Filet, with the product set to roll out at Meijer stores this month. The launch builds on recent availability at Wegmans and H-E-B, marking another step in the company’s effort to widen access to one of its newer premium plant-based offerings.



The move is important because Beyond Steak Filet has already gained traction through the company’s direct-to-consumer platform, where it became the top-selling product after its late-2025 debut. Made with mycelium and avocado oil, the whole-cut filet is positioned around taste, texture and nutrition, offering high plant protein, fiber and low saturated fat while supporting Beyond Meat’s clean-label messaging.



The rollout also fits with the company’s broader strategy discussed in its first-quarter 2026 earnings call. Beyond Meat is working to stabilize its core retail business through distribution gains, product renovation and innovation while emphasizing products with simpler ingredients, strong nutrition profiles and broader consumer appeal. The company has also expanded other parts of its portfolio, including new chicken and breakfast sausage offerings, as it looks to refresh demand in a difficult plant-based meat category.



Beyond Meat’s first-quarter results showed that the turnaround is still in progress. Revenues declined amid weak category demand and distribution pressures, but gross margin improved year over year, operating expenses decreased, and quarterly cash use fell meaningfully. These trends suggest that cost actions and restructuring efforts are beginning to help, even as top-line recovery remains a concern.



The Meijer launch highlights Beyond Meat’s attempt to use product innovation and broader distribution to support its core business. If consumer response remains strong as availability expands, Beyond Steak Filet could help the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company rebuild momentum in retail.

BYND Stock Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of BYND have risen 18.4% over the past three months against the industry’s decline of 10.1%.

BYND Price Performance Versus Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, BYND trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 1.47, higher than the industry’s average of 0.58.

BYND Valuation Compared to Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYND’s current and next fiscal-year earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 92.4% and 11.4%, respectively.

Better-Ranked Stocks to Consider

United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI, a major food wholesaler serving grocery retailers, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for United Natural’s current and next fiscal-year earnings per share suggests a year-over-year increase of 254.9% and 21.4%, respectively. UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.9%, on average.



Hormel Foods Corporation HRL, a global branded food company offering meat, protein and packaged food products, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hormel Foods’ current and next fiscal-year EPS calls for a year-over-year jump of 9.5% and 3.5%, respectively.



Mama's Creations, Inc. MAMA, a maker of refrigerated prepared foods for retail and foodservice, carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mama's Creations’ current and next fiscal-year EPS suggests growth of 73.3% and 46.2%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels. MAMA delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 129.2%, on average.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.