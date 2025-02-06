Beyond Meat Expands Beyond Steak Line with New Chimichurri and Korean BBQ-Style Varieties

Beyond Meat expands its steak line with pre-seasoned, heart-healthy options: Chimichurri and Korean BBQ-Style, offering 20g protein.

Beyond Meat has launched an expanded line of Beyond Steak, introducing two pre-seasoned varieties: Chimichurri and Korean BBQ-Style, available at Sprouts Farmers Market nationwide. These new offerings maintain the same juicy and tender characteristics as the original Beyond Steak but come with added flavor and convenience. Each serving packs 20 grams of protein, contains only 1 gram of saturated fat, and is cholesterol-free, meeting the health standards of the American Heart Association and the American Diabetes Association. Beyond Meat aims to cater to those looking to enjoy steak-like textures while reducing saturated fat and cholesterol in their diet. The company continues to innovate within the plant-based meat sector, following recent product renovations.

Potential Positives

The introduction of two new flavors, Beyond Steak Chimichurri and Beyond Steak Korean BBQ-Style, expands the product line and enhances consumer choice.

The new offerings are pre-seasoned for convenience, addressing growing consumer demand for easy-to-prepare meal options.

Both new varieties are certified by reputable health organizations, including the American Heart Association and American Diabetes Association, which may enhance brand credibility and attract health-conscious consumers.

With 20g of protein per serving and low levels of saturated fat and cholesterol, the products align with current dietary trends favoring healthier eating options.

Potential Negatives

The emphasis on the health certifications and nutritional benefits may indicate past criticisms regarding the health credentials of plant-based products, suggesting a defensive approach to addressing consumer concerns.

The introduction of new varieties follows recent launches of other products, which may imply a strategy to revitalize a possibly declining product line or sales performance.

The statement includes a substantial disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements, highlighting inherent risks and uncertainties, which may evoke investor concern over the company's future performance and stability.

FAQ

What are the new flavors of Beyond Steak?

The new flavors are Beyond Steak Chimichurri and Beyond Steak Korean BBQ-Style.

How much protein is in Beyond Steak?

Each serving of Beyond Steak contains 20g of protein.

Is Beyond Steak heart-healthy?

Yes, Beyond Steak is certified by the American Heart Association and is heart-healthy.

Where can I find Beyond Steak products?

Beyond Steak is available in the freezer aisle at Sprouts Farmers Market and major retailers nationwide.

What are Beyond Steak’s nutritional benefits?

Beyond Steak has 1g of saturated fat, no cholesterol, and is made from clean plant-based ingredients.

Available in two flavorful varieties, bold and bright Beyond Steak Chimichurri and tangy and sweet Beyond Steak Korean BBQ-Style, the expanded line offers the same juicy, tender, meaty taste as the original Beyond Steak now pre-seasoned









Made from clean and simple plant-based ingredients, the new heart-healthy







2







steak offerings boast 20g of protein per serving with just 1g of saturated fat and no cholesterol, and are certified by the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check program and the American Diabetes Association’s Better Choices for Life program







EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, today announced an expanded line of Beyond Steak, one of the fastest growing and top selling plant-based meat products on the market,



3



at Sprouts Farmers Market stores coast to coast. The new line of pre-seasoned steak tips is available in two craveable flavors,



Beyond Steak Chimichurri



and



Beyond Steak Korean BBQ-Style





,



is a good source of protein, is low in saturated fat, and meets the nutrition criteria of leading health organizations.





Designed to deliver the juicy, tender bite of seared steak tips in a pre-seasoned format for added convenience, the new varieties are not only delicious and easy to prepare but also boast a strong nutritional profile with 20g of clean plant-based protein, just 1g of saturated fat per serving, and no cholesterol. Beyond Steak Chimichurri and Beyond Steak Korean BBQ-Style are heart-healthy



4



plant-based steak offerings that meet the rigorous nutrition criteria of the American Heart Association's Heart-Check program and the Better Choices for Life Program of the American Diabetes Association and are Non-GMO Project verified.





“The original Beyond Steak was a game-changing product, which has been praised for its tender bite,



5



juiciness,



6



and flavor.



7



It is one of the top selling plant-based meat products on the market.



8



For those who enjoy the meaty taste and texture of steak but wish to cut down on saturated fat and cholesterol in their diet, we are thrilled to introduce two new delicious, convenient and heart-healthy



9



varieties of Beyond Steak,” said Drew Lufkin, Senior Vice President of Sales, Beyond Meat.





The debut of the expanded line of Beyond Steak follows the launch in U.S. retail of Beyond Meat’s newly renovated and craveworthy



Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef and Beyond Sausage



(Beyond IV), now made with avocado oil which is high in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats.



10



The company also recently introduced the flavor-forward



Beyond Sun Sausage



line, a clean protein option made from wholesome plant-based ingredients and certified by the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check program and the American Diabetes Association’s Better Choices for Life program.





The new Beyond Steak Chimichurri and Beyond Steak Korean BBQ-Style are now available in the freezer aisle at Sprouts Farmers Market stores across the country, and the original Beyond Steak can be found at major retailers



nationwide



. Try the new pre-seasoned varieties in



Beyond Steak Chimichurri & Sweet Potato Plate



or



Beyond Steak KBBQ Bowl



and for more recipes, more information or to find the store nearest you, visit



www.BeyondMeat.com



.







About Beyond Meat







Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is a leading plant-based meat company offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand promise, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and LinkedIn.







Beyond Meat Forward Looking Statements







Certain statements in this release constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements are based on management’s current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Beyond Meat's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 1, 2024, and Beyond Meat’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 28, 2024 filed with the SEC on November 7, 2024, as well as other factors described from time to time in Beyond Meat’s filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If Beyond Meat does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that Beyond Meat will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.







Media Contact







Shira Zackai







shira.zackai@beyondmeat.com









