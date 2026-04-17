Beyond Meat Expands Into Beverages Amid Persistent Demand Weakness

Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND is signaling a clear shift in strategy as it looks to move beyond its struggling plant-based meat business and tap into new growth areas.



The company’s recent partnership to expand its Beyond Immerse beverage line across the New York metro area marks a notable step in that direction. With distribution reaching tens of thousands of outlets, the rollout moves the product beyond its initial online launch and into mainstream retail and foodservice channels.



The push into beverages reflects a broader effort to reposition the brand as a diversified plant-protein company. This shift comes at a time when the core business continues to face headwinds.



In the latest quarter (fourth-quarter 2025), sales declined sharply, primarily due to weaker demand and lower volumes across both domestic and international markets. Foodservice channels, in particular, have been soft, while even retail performance has shown signs of strain. The slowdown highlights ongoing challenges for the plant-based meat category, which has struggled with changing consumer preferences and increased competition.



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Beyond Meat Broadens Beverage Focus

Beyond Meat has been working to stabilize its operations. Efforts have included trimming costs, streamlining product offerings and improving production efficiency. Against this backdrop, the move into beverages could offer a more flexible path to growth.



Compared with plant-based meats, drinks are typically easier to scale and distribute, and they may offer more attractive margins over time. Initial response to the Beyond Immerse line has been positive, with the company refining the product based on initial consumer feedback before expanding distribution.



That said, the transition is still in its early stages. BYND’s core business has yet to show consistent signs of recovery, and new categories will take time to build meaningful scale. For Beyond Meat, the coming quarters will likely depend on whether these newer initiatives can gain traction fast enough to offset ongoing weakness in its legacy operations.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company have slumped 20.6% in the past three months compared with the industry’s dip of 2.2%.

Better-Ranked Stocks to Consider

Smithfield Foods, Inc. SFD produces various packaged meats and fresh pork products in the United States and internationally. It sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Smithfield Foods’ current financial-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 1.1% and 7.5%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels. SFD delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.3%, on average.



Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN operates as a food company through the Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods segments. TSN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tyson Foods’ current fiscal-year sales calls for growth of 4.4%, while the consensus mark for earnings indicates a decline of 4.1% from the year-ago figures. TSN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.5%, on average.



Mama's Creations, Inc. MAMA manufactures and markets fresh deli-prepared foods in the United States. At present, MAMA carries a Zacks Rank of 2. Mama's Creations delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 125%, on average.



The consensus estimate for Mama's Creations’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 29.8% and 80%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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