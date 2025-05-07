BEYOND MEAT Earnings Results: $BYND Reports Quarterly Earnings

BEYOND MEAT ($BYND) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of -$0.67 per share, missing estimates of -$0.49 by $0.18. The company also reported revenue of $68,730,000, missing estimates of $76,505,273 by $-7,775,273.

BEYOND MEAT Insider Trading Activity

BEYOND MEAT insiders have traded $BYND stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BYND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ETHAN BROWN (President, Chief Exec. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 475,772 shares for an estimated $1,810,393 .

. CHELSEA A GRAYSON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,565 shares for an estimated $17,454.

BEYOND MEAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of BEYOND MEAT stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

