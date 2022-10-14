Markets
BYND

Beyond Meat Down After Reducing Revenue Guidance, Job Cut

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) shares are sliding more than 4 percent on Friday morning trade after the company cut its full-year revenue guidance and reduced its workforce by 19 percent or around 200 employees of its total global workforce.

The company said it now expects third-quarter revenue of around $82 million, a reduction of 23 percent from the prior year. For the full year 2022, Beyond Meat expects revenue in a range of around $400 to $425 million, a decrease of around 14-9 percent from 2021. The previous projection was for revenue in a range of $470-$520 million.

Currently, shares are at $14.16, down 4.19 percent from the previous close of $14.78 on a volume of 2,057,438.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BYND

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular