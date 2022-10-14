Beyond Meat Down After Reducing Revenue Guidance, Job Cut

(RTTNews) - Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) shares are sliding more than 4 percent on Friday morning trade after the company cut its full-year revenue guidance and reduced its workforce by 19 percent or around 200 employees of its total global workforce.

The company said it now expects third-quarter revenue of around $82 million, a reduction of 23 percent from the prior year. For the full year 2022, Beyond Meat expects revenue in a range of around $400 to $425 million, a decrease of around 14-9 percent from 2021. The previous projection was for revenue in a range of $470-$520 million.

Currently, shares are at $14.16, down 4.19 percent from the previous close of $14.78 on a volume of 2,057,438.

