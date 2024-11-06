Beyond Meat down 5% at $6.22 after Q3 results, narrowed guidance

Beyond Meat (BYND) is down 5% at $6.22 afterhours after the company’s Q3 earnings and narrowed FY24 revenue outlook to $320M-$330M from $320M-$340M.
