Beyond Meat down 5% at $6.22 after Q3 results, narrowed guidance

Beyond Meat (BYND) is down 5% at $6.22 afterhours after the company’s Q3 earnings and narrowed FY24 revenue outlook to $320M-$330M from $320M-$340M.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BYND:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.