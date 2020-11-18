Beyond Meat Creates New Product, Beyond Pork, Specifically for China

Plant-based meat substitute company Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) is furthering its commitment to China by launching a brand-new product called Beyond Pork. The company, which announced the new product today, developed it specifically with Chinese consumers in mind, taste-testing it in China during development.

Beyond Pork is a plant-based minced-pork alternative, made with ingredients that include rice and soybeans. Chinese diners are getting their first taste of it in select restaurants in Shanghai through Nov. 24.

Image source: Beyond Meat.

Beyond Meat entered China earlier this year, and the motivation for launching Beyond Pork is clear. Not only is China the world's most populous nation, but it also consumes more pork than any other country. According to the

