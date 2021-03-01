Beyond Meat CFO Mark Nelson to retire

Adds details on consultation agreement, background

March 1 (Reuters) - Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O said on Monday Chief Financial Officer Mark Nelson, who played a key role in the plant-based patty maker's blockbuster public listing in 2019, will retire in May.

The retirement was voluntary and not a result of any disagreement or on any matter relating to its operations, policies or practices, the company said.

Nelson, who joined Beyond Meat in December 2015, will retire on May 5, but will remain as a consultant until May 5, 2023.

The company's shares have jumped six fold under Nelson's watch since the IPO, but he has courted controversy after being named in a fraud claims lawsuit filed by Don Lee Farms, a former Beyond Meat supplier.

Beyond Meat has counter-sued Don Lee Farms, according to food industry magazine Food Navigator, with a trial date set for June.

Don Lee Farms did not immediately respond to e-mailed requests for comment, while Nelson was not immediately available to comment on LinkedIn.

