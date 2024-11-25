Beyond Meat call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Beyond Meat (BYND) with 27,398 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 8 points to 92.83%. 11/29 weekly 5.5 calls and 11/29 weekly 5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 11,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.28. Earnings are expected on February 25th.

