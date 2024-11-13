Beyond Meat call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Beyond Meat (BYND) with 10,428 calls trading, 1.4x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 36 points to 106.86%. Nov-24 5.5 calls and Nov-24 6 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 6,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.65. Earnings are expected on February 25th.
