Beyond Meat call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Beyond Meat (BYND) with 10,428 calls trading, 1.4x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 36 points to 106.86%. Nov-24 5.5 calls and Nov-24 6 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 6,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.65. Earnings are expected on February 25th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BYND:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.