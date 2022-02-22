Beyond Meat (BYND) to Post Q4 Earnings: What Awaits the Stock?

Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND is likely to register top-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2021 numbers on Feb 24. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $104 million, suggesting a rise of 2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for 2021 revenues is pegged at $468 million, indicating growth of 15.1% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.



The company is expected to report a loss for the quarter in review. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at a loss of 73 cents per share. In the year-ago quarter, the company incurred a loss of 34 cents. The company’s consensus mark for the 2022 bottom line is pegged at a loss of $2.31 per share, wider than a loss of 60 cents reported in the year-ago period. The manufacturer, seller and marketer of plant-based meat products has underperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a wide margin in the last reported quarter. The company has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 77.3%, on average.

Things To Note

Beyond Meat has been benefiting from growth in retail channel sales, courtesy of rising household penetration and repeat rates. The company’s constant investments in effective innovations and marketing bode well. Management is on track to undertake several cost-reduction initiatives to offset the impacts of inflationary pressure.



In its last earnings call, Beyond Meat highlighted that it expects fourth-quarter 2021 net revenues in the range of $85-$110 million, reflecting a moderation in year-over-year growth across all channels. The moderation is a result of the reduced number of shipping days in the to-be-reported quarter. Quarterly results are likely to have been affected by knock-on effects from operational challenges that persisted in the third quarter. Beyond Meat is also battling persistent labor challenges and industry-wide uncertainty across the U.S. and international Foodservice channels.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Beyond Meat this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Beyond Meat currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some companies that you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.



Lowe's Companies LOW has an Earnings ESP of +6.81% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is likely to register an increase in the top and bottom lines when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 suggests an increase of 28.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lowe's quarterly revenues is pegged at $20.82 billion, suggesting an increase of 2.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. LOW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.3%, on average.



Grocery Outlet Holding GO has an Earnings ESP of +8.45% and a Zacks Rank #3. Grocery Outlet is anticipated to register a top-and bottom-line decline when it reports fourth-quarter 2021 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GO’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $774 million, indicating a fallof nearly 4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Grocery Outlet’s bottom line has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 20 cents per share. However, the consensus estimate for earnings suggests a decline of 16.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Grocery Outlet delivered an earnings beat of 4.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Costco COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.75% and a Zacks Rank of 3. COST is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly EPS of $2.67 suggests an increase of 24.8% from the year-ago period’s reported number.



Costco’s top line is expected to increase from the year-earlier quarter’s reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $51.1 billion, which suggests growth of 14% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. COST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.3%, on average.



