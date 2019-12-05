Beyond Meat (BYND) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Beyond Meat (BYND) closed at $73.66 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.31% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the plant-based meat company had lost 8.47% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.32% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BYND as it approaches its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BYND should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BYND is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.