Beyond Meat (BYND) Stock Moves -1.39%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Beyond Meat (BYND) closed at $48.31, marking a -1.39% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.57% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the plant-based meat company had gained 6.73% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Beyond Meat as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.03, down 145.24% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $111.66 million, up 3.24% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$3.19 per share and revenue of $584.72 million, which would represent changes of -11.15% and +25.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Beyond Meat. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.92% lower. Beyond Meat is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

