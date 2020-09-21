Beyond Meat (BYND) Stock Moves -0.16%: What You Should Know

Beyond Meat (BYND) closed the most recent trading day at $148.80, moving -0.16% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.84%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the plant-based meat company had gained 16.51% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.96% in that time.

BYND will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.04, down 33.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $135.58 million, up 47.43% from the year-ago period.

BYND's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $491.74 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +275% and +65.07%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BYND. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.85% higher within the past month. BYND currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, BYND currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2208. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.5, so we one might conclude that BYND is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

