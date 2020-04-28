Beyond Meat (BYND) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Beyond Meat (BYND) closed at $99.52, marking a -0.11% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.52%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the plant-based meat company had gained 50.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 8.54%, while the S&P 500 gained 13.35%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BYND as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 5, 2020. On that day, BYND is projected to report earnings of -$0.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 57.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $86.88 million, up 116.05% from the year-ago period.

BYND's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $417.66 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +325% and +40.2%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BYND. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 66.88% lower within the past month. BYND is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, BYND is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 1172.12. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.38.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BYND in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.