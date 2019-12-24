Beyond Meat (BYND) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know

Beyond Meat (BYND) closed the most recent trading day at $77.73, moving -0.01% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the plant-based meat company had gained 0.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 4.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.81%.

BYND will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BYND. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BYND is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

