Beyond Meat (BYND) Q4 Earnings Upcoming: What's Ahead?

Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND is likely to register a year-over-year top-line decrease when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $68.4 million, suggesting a decline of 14.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter bottom line has been unchanged in the past 30 days at a loss of 82 cents per share. This indicates a 21.9% improvement from a loss of $1.05 per share reported in the prior-year quarter.



This meat product company has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 4.5%, on average. BYND delivered a negative earnings surprise of 31.3% in the last reported quarter.

Factors to Consider

Beyond Meat faces multiple challenges as it navigates the evolving market landscape for plant-based products.



In its third-quarter earnings release, management addressed concerns about lower sales volumes, reduced effectiveness of promotional activities and unfavorable changes in product sales mix, reflecting the broader consumer headwinds and category-specific challenges. These factors are expected to have affected the company in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.



A substantial obstacle that Beyond Meat confronts is in the U.S. retail market, wherein consumer perceptions and competitive pressures have been creating significant challenges, which are likely to have impacted net sales in the quarter under review. Moreover, the company faces a serious category perception challenge, with misinformation contributing to consumer skepticism about the health and environmental benefits of plant-based meats.



However, continuous focus on innovation ensures Beyond Meat's offerings remain appealing to consumers, meeting evolving tastes and dietary preferences, which is vital for staying ahead in the competitive plant-based food industry. The company's optimistic growth in international markets, particularly in Europe, underscores the global shift toward plant-based consumption. These factors are likely to have presented solid opportunities for Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Beyond Meat this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Beyond Meat has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat earnings this season.



Costco Wholesale COST presently has an Earnings ESP of +1.58% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is slated to register top-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COST’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $59.2 billion, which suggests growth of 7.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s quarterly earnings has moved up by 4 cents over the past 30 days to $3.60 per share, the figure suggests growth of 9.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. COST delivered an earnings surprise of 2.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Burlington Stores BURL currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.27% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to register a bottom-line rise when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS of $3.25 suggests an increase of 9.8% from reported earnings per share of $2.96 in the year-ago quarter.



Burlington Stores’s top line is anticipated to have increased year over year in the quarter under review. The consensus mark for BURL’s revenues is pegged at $3.02 billion, indicating an increase of 9.9% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. BURL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.4%, on average.



Guess GES has an Earnings ESP of +4.25% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $1.55, suggesting a 10.9% year-over-year decline.



Guess’s top line is expected to increase year over year. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $855.5 million, which indicates a decline of 4.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. GES has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 43.1%, on average.



