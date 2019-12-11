Beyond Meat (BYND) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Beyond Meat (BYND) closed at $75.90 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.67% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the plant-based meat company had lost 4.63% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.51% in that time.

BYND will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BYND should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BYND is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, which puts it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

