Beyond Meat (BYND) Joins the Meme Stock Party

Shares meat alternative producer Beyond Meat BYND spiked sharply in Thursday morning trading as r/WallStreetBets traders turned their attention to BYND. The stock closed up 12.5% after a wild day of trading.

In his “Real Money” column yesterday, Jim Cramer said BYND could be a good candidate for the next meme stock rally due to the company’s near-term potential, expansion of its deal with McDonald’s MCD, and the hefty 22% short interest in the stock.

BYND recently reported a wider-than-expected Q1 loss as expenses ballooned and restaurant sales slowed. But some analysts are still bullish on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Alexia Howard upgraded BYND to outperform, and called the stock a “buy-the-dip” contender during the economic reopening.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.