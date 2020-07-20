Beyond Meat (BYND) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Beyond Meat (BYND) closed at $128.50, marking a +0.18% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the plant-based meat company had lost 18.92% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.73% in that time.

BYND will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, BYND is projected to report earnings of -$0.02 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 300%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $96.95 million, up 44.17% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $448.86 million, which would represent changes of +275% and +50.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BYND. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BYND currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note BYND's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 1769.24. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.02.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 236, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BYND in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.