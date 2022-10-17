Beyond Meat (BYND) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Beyond Meat (BYND) closed at $13.43 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.64% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.65% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the plant-based meat company had lost 27.04% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 6.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.99% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Beyond Meat as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Beyond Meat to post earnings of -$1.10 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 26.44%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $113.07 million, up 6.24% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Beyond Meat. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Beyond Meat is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.