Beyond Meat (BYND) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Beyond Meat (BYND) closed at $50.58 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.96% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.32%.

Coming into today, shares of the plant-based meat company had gained 5.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 2.81%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.65%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Beyond Meat as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Beyond Meat to post earnings of -$1.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 145.24%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $111.31 million, up 2.92% from the prior-year quarter.

BYND's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.19 per share and revenue of $588 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -11.15% and +26.53%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Beyond Meat. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 49.34% lower. Beyond Meat is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

