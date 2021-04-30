Beyond Meat (BYND) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Beyond Meat (BYND) closed the most recent trading day at $131.68, moving -1.29% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%.

Heading into today, shares of the plant-based meat company had gained 1.54% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BYND as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 6, 2021. In that report, analysts expect BYND to post earnings of -$0.27 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1000%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $114.35 million, up 17.8% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.69 per share and revenue of $580.81 million, which would represent changes of -15% and +42.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BYND should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.5% higher. BYND is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

