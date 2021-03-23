Beyond Meat (BYND) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Beyond Meat (BYND) closed the most recent trading day at $137.10, moving -1.79% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.76% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.94%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the plant-based meat company had lost 7.46% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.74% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BYND as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.25, down 933.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $114.35 million, up 17.8% from the year-ago period.

BYND's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.72 per share and revenue of $580.81 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -20% and +42.78%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BYND should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 948.31% lower within the past month. BYND is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.