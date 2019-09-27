Beyond Meat (BYND) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Beyond Meat (BYND) closed the most recent trading day at $151.66, moving -1.74% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the plant-based meat company had lost 6.73% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59% in that time.

BYND will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BYND. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BYND is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

