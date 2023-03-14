Beyond Meat (BYND) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

After reaching an important support level, Beyond Meat (BYND) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. BYND surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

BYND has rallied 8.9% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests BYND could be on the verge of another move higher.

Once investors consider BYND's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 4 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on BYND for more gains in the near future.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.